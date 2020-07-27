Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 14.2% in June, bringing its ending balance to $2.44T.

Calendar year-to-date growth comes to 4.5%.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $65.5B in June, representing 78% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related investments portfolio increased by ~$6.2B in June.

Single-family delinquency rate increased from 81 basis points in May to 248 bps in June; multifamily delinquency rate increased from 9 bps in May to 10 bps in June.

Measure of FMCC's exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $51M in June. Duration gap averaged 0 months.

