Intel's engineering head leaving after product delay

A week after announcing a 7nm product delay due to a "defect mode" in the process, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reorganizing its technology organization.

The Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group will be split into five teams and each team's leader will report directly to CEO Bob Swan: Technology and Development (7nm and 5nm development), Manufacturing and Operations (driving product ramp, build-out new fab capacity), Design Engineering, and Architecture, Software, and Graphics.

Due to the restructuring, Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala will depart, effective August 3.

With the changes, Intel hopes to "improve focus and accountability in process technology execution."