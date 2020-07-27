NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) dips 3.1% AH after the Q2 beats were offset with Automotive losses that were wider than guided. .

Automotive revenue totaled $674M, down 32% Q/Q and down 35% Y/Y. NXP guided a high-20% Q/Q decline and 30% drop on the year.

Revenue breakdown for the other segments: Industrial and IoT, $435M (+16%; +12%); Mobile, $255M (+3%; -14%); Comm. Infra & Other, $453M (+12%; -9%)

Gross margin was 49.1%, slightly above NXP's 47-49% guidance it attributed to lower revenue and running internal fabs at 50% utilization.

Cash flow from operations totaled $414M with FCF of $340M.

Channel inventory stayed at NXP's long-term target of 2.4 months.

Q3 guidance sees $1.9-2.1B (consensus: $1.9B) and a 20.3-24% operating margin.

