Comfort Systems (NYSE:FIX) is up 9.1% after beating Q2 estimates; reported revenue increase of 14.3% Y/Y to $743.47M and net income soared by 63.4% Y/Y.

Q2 Gross margin expanded by 114 bps to 19.6%; and operating margin expanded by 271 bps to 8.2%.

Adj. EBITDA was $8.73M (+58.1% Y/Y); and margin improved by 293 bps to 10.6%.

Operating cash flows was $141.9M for the quarter vs. $25.6M in 2019; and Free cash flow was $135.51M.

Backlog was $1.53B as of June 30, 2020, vs. $1.5B last year Q2, and on a same-store basis, backlog was $1.44B.

“Assuming the pandemic does not materially worsen, we now expect to achieve full-year 2020 results that are at least comparable to our record results in 2019,” commented Brian Lane, CEO.

SA Contributor BOOX Research is neutral on the stock, "While the company benefits from overall solid fundamentals, we think shares are near fair value with risks tilted to the downside."

