VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) announces ~$59M in new contract commitment under its federal and defense segment.

It includes $42M in new funding received in July 2020 on both new and existing task and delivery orders with the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies. VSE will provide procurement, staging installation and training of the Low Frequency Active Towed Sonar System to US' allied country.

The remaining $17M has been awarded through a 36-month task order to continue work under the Contractor Field Team program. Under this, VSE will provide corrosion control treatment, prevention and repair maintenance at Kadena Air Base.

Stock up 1.5% AH.

