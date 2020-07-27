Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is entirely dropping a television segment with a conspiracy theory suggesting top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci was responsible for creating the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

A segment on its program America This Week - distributed to Sinclair's many local television outlets around the country - had featured discredited researcher Judy Mikovits of Plandemic fame.

Facing flak, Sinclair had said that it would postpone and rework the segment, but: "Upon further review, we have decided not to air the interview with Dr. Mikovits," a spokesperson tells CNN. "Although the segment did include an expert to dispute Dr. Mikovits, given the nature of the theories she presented we believe it is not appropriate to air the interview."

In the segment, Mikovits reportedly claims that Fauci had over the past decade "manufactured" and shipped the coronavirus to Wuhan, China.

Shares in Sinclair closed down 5.2% today.

