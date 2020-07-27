Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) says its Form 10-K for 2018 and Form 10-Qs for the first three quarters of 2019 should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements.

According to an 8-K filing, Granite says the misstatements were discovered in connection with an ongoing independent investigation by its audit committee regarding projects in the Heavy Civil Operating Group.

The company expects the correction of the misstatements will result in a decrease in net income for 2018, with losses previously recorded in periods in 2019 moving to 2018.