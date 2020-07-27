Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is seeking to issue $1.25B of new senior notes to pay off $949M of higher-interest senior notes with 5% and 6.5% interest due in September, the company said today in an SEC filing.

The new notes carry 2% and 3.25% interest rates and are not due until Feb. 2031 and Aug. 2050, as the company takes advantage of the current low rate environment.

"While we have plenty of liquidity, we opportunistically raised $1.25B to refinance upcoming debt maturities to take advantage of a very attractive rate environment and to issue debt at record low coupon rates for the company," the company said.

Separately, Kinder Morgan received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to place Unit 9 in service at the Elba Island liquefied natural gas export plant in Georgia, Bloomberg reports.

FERC recently cleared the company's request to place Elba Island LNG's seventh liquefaction train into service.