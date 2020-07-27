Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF +6.5% ) says it is in talks with companies interested in its Western Forelands project in Democratic Republic of Congo's copper belt and its Platreef project in South Africa, and is continuing strategic discussions regarding its Kipushi copper project in Congo.

Ivanhoe executive co-chairman Robert Friedland says surging copper, silver and gold prices have prompted investment interest in the projects.

The company's fully-owned Western Forelands exploration licenses range over 2,500 sq. km next to its Kamoa-Kakula project in Congo's copper belt.

Ivanhoe recently said underground development of its Kakula copper mine continues to advance ahead of schedule.