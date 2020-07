No. 2 U.S. theater chain Regal Cinemas (OTC:CNWGY) says it will begin to reopen American locations Aug. 21.

That date comes after the latest version of a release date for Warner Bros. tentpole release Tenet, now set to bow in the U.S. on Sept. 3.

The exact number of locations to reopen is up in the air, as many locations including Los Angeles and New York will need to get a go-ahead from health departments to reopen theaters.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.