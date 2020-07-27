Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it has a maiden resource at its Winu copper-gold project in Western Australia and discovered a new zone of gold dominant materialization roughly a mile east of the Winu deposit.

Rio reports an inferred mineral resource for Winu of 503M metric tons of ore grading at 0.45% copper equivalent and includes a higher-grade component of 188M tons of ore with a 0.68% copper grade.

Rio also says study work to date suggests the copper mineralization supports the development of a relatively shallow open-pit mine.

The company says the discovery of a new zone of gold dominant mineralization as well as other encouraging drilling results near the Winu maiden resource provides further encouragement about the potential for the development of multiple ore bodies within one system.

Riorecently reported a 1% Y/Y rise in Q2 iron ore shipments from Australia's Pilbara region to 86.7M metric tons despite the impact of COVID-19, lifting hopes that global supply will pick up.