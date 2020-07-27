Short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding on the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) is near the lowest since July 2009, while bullish call option volume in the ETF posted its second-biggest jump ever last week before bullion climbed to as high as $1,946/oz. today.

The bullish momentum along with a declining dollar has fueled "stunning" speculation in precious metals, Sundial Capital Research analysts say.

The demand for gold has been insatiable in the ETF market, and total gold holdings in ETFs climbed to a record last week with an 18th consecutive week of inflows, according to Bloomberg.

The flood of cash into gold ETFs is evidence that retail investors are driving bullion's record-breaking run, JPMorgan Chase analysts say.

Meanwhile, CIBC analysts believe gold could push to $2K/oz. and higher as prices remain supported by U.S.-China tensions, virus concerns and an uncertain economic recovery, but they expect a near-term correction as the price rise has "gotten a little ahead of itself," with a correction likely in the near-term.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, DUST, PHYS, SGOL, UGLDF, BAR, UGL, AAAU, GLDM, SGDM, ASA, RING, GOEX