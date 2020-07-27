Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) has pushed to a new all-time high of $1,967 per ounce, up nearly 2% since the afternoon close. Silver (XAGUSD:CUR) is ahead more than 6% , and now up to $26.04. The white metal has made the bigger move of late, but would need to nearly double from here before taking out an all-time high. Bitcoin (BTC-USD), meanwhile, has cracked $11K for the first time in nearly one year, now trading hands at $11,100.

Alongside the rise in precious metals and crypto, the dollar (UUP, USD) - which hit a multi-year peak in mid-March and has been headed south since - is roughly flat in evening trade. Some perspective: At 93.57, the dollar index remains well above the levels from where it spent the decade from roughly 2004-2014.