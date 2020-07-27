National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) -0.3% after-hours following a larger than forecast Q2 loss on 30% lower revenue vs. the prior-year period, but the company says it exceeded its cost reduction targets and generated $378M in cash flow from operations.

By segment, Wellbore Technologies Q2 revenues fell 48% Y/Y and 36% Q/Q to $442M, Completion & Production Solutions revenues slipped 8% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q to $611M, and Rig Technologies revenues dropped 29% Y/Y and 15% Q/Q to $476M.

During the quarter, National Oilwell Varco says it completed the first commercial run of its fully-integrated rotary steerable and logging-while drilling system with a customer in Russia, and it booked an order for a 3M-lb. landing string - the first in the history of the industry - to be used for a 20K PSI project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company suspended its quarterly dividend two months ago; the move was not discussed in the Q2 earnings report.