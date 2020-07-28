Asia-Pacific shares rise on U.S. stimulus hopes and gains on Wall Street

China +0.60% . The stocks edged higher on signs of economic rebound.

Japan flat.

Hong Kong +0.53% .

Australia +0.03% . Australian employment fell 1.1% between mid-June and mid-July. Total payroll jobs decreased 2.2% in Victoria alone as additional COVID-19 restrictions were re-introduced.

India +0.31 % .

South Korea +1.24% . The stocks jumped on Samsung rally and U.S. stimulus hopes.

Gold hits record, gets more precious as dollar loses value.

Much attention will be focused on a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve that begins Tuesday as Congress debates another stimulus package.