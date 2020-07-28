Asia-Pacific shares rise on U.S. stimulus hopes and gains on Wall Street

China +0.60%. The stocks edged higher on signs of economic rebound.
Japan flat.
Hong Kong +0.53%.
Australia +0.03%. Australian employment fell 1.1% between mid-June and mid-July. Total payroll jobs decreased 2.2% in Victoria alone as additional COVID-19 restrictions were re-introduced.
India +0.31%.
South Korea +1.24%. The stocks jumped on Samsung rally and U.S. stimulus hopes.
Gold hits record, gets more precious as dollar loses value.
Much attention will be focused on a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve that begins Tuesday as Congress debates another stimulus package.
U.S. stock futures are trading flat. Dow +0.03%; Nasdaq +0.30%. S&P +0.10%.