GOP unveils coronavirus relief plan, negotiations begin with Democrats

Snapshot of the Republican proposal: The $600 weekly federal unemployment supplement would be cut to $200 a week through September, when the payment will then combine with state benefits to replace 70% of previous wages.

Direct stimulus payments of up to $1,200 and $2,400 for individuals and couples, as well as an additional $500 per dependent of any age.

Shielding entities such as businesses, doctors and schools from Covid-related lawsuits, except for cases of "gross negligence" or "willful misconduct."

$190B for Paycheck Protection Program loans, $105B to help schools reopen in the fall, $16B for states to boost Covid-19 testing capacity and $26B toward the development of vaccines and therapeutics.

Several tax credits, like an enhanced employee retention credit and a credit for expenses such as upgrades to workplaces and testing that help businesses operate safely.

The bill, which comes on top of $2.5T in Covid-related government spending, is the first step toward negotiating a compromise plan with Democrats, who've already passed their own $3.4T stimulus plan in the House.

Kicking off talks Monday evening, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer met for almost two hours with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"We had a good meeting. A very productive meeting," said Meadows, though Pelosi called the GOP plan a "pathetic" piecemeal approach. "Having said that, we are going to see if we can find some common ground," she added. "But we are not there yet."

