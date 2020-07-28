Collins becomes second Republican to oppose Shelton for Fed

Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) is joining Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) in opposing the nomination of controversial pick Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve's board of governors.

"In her past statements, Ms. Shelton has openly called for the Federal Reserve to be less independent of the political branches, and has even questioned the need for a central bank," Collins said in a statement. The nominee has also been a longtime proponent of a return to the gold standard, which would limit the Fed's ability to influence inflation and employment.

Republicans have a 53-47 vote advantage in the Senate, meaning Shelton can't afford to lose more than three Republicans if all Democrats oppose her candidacy.

Senate aides and a White House official have said a Senate vote on her nomination was possible by next week, before lawmakers leave Washington for their summer recess.