Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) amend their 2013 License and Collaboration Agreement for Fruquintinib.

Under the terms of the 2020 Amendment, Lilly will maintain the exclusive commercialization rights, and will continue to consolidate the sales of Elunate in China. Chi-Med will collaborate with Lilly in commercializing Elunate across China.

Both the companies will share gross profits. Subject to meeting pre-agreed sales targets, Lilly will pay Chi-Med an estimated total of 70% to 80% of Elunate sales in the form of royalties, manufacturing costs and service payments. There is no upfront payment by either of the companies relating to this amendment.

Starting October 1, Chi-Med will be responsible for the development and execution of all medical detailing, promotion and marketing activities for Elunate in China.

HCM retains all rights to fruquintinib outside of China.