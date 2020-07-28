Billions of euros are at stake for investors as the ECB extended a request that banks hold off on returning capital until January 2021.

The central bank first asked lenders in March to not make dividend payments until October in an effort to conserve capital as lockdowns to combat the pandemic brought the economy to a standstill.

While the move was painful for shareholders, the ECB indicated it was a trade-off for unprecedented regulatory relief it had granted them to weather the crisis.

The biggest payout eurozone lenders include BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Intesa (OTCPK:IITOF), Santander (NYSE:SAN), ING (NYSE:ING), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF), Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF), BBVA (NYSE:BBVA), Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB).