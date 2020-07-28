The precious metals rally is slowing down as investors assess whether prices rose too high, too fast.

Spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) fell more than 1% overnight to $1,920/oz, while silver (XAGUSD:CUR) tumbled 4.5% to $23.62/oz, as the FOMC gathers today for a meeting that may provide more direction for traders.

"This is the highest high and in every time zone the traders have been trying to push it higher and higher," said Brian Lan, managing director of Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central. "You see the strength wasn't there. They were trying to try a few more times and a correction is due. So probably you might see some profit-taking already."

While prices waver, most market watchers are still predicting more gains ahead for both gold and silver.

"The message from the Fed meeting is expected to be dovish, reiterating the need for more fiscal measures, which is likely to be supportive of gold," added Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at Sydney-based ABC Bullion. "With real interest rates deep in negative territory and the coronavirus resurgence hitting the dollar index hard, that’s good for gold."

Gold ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLDF, BAR, UGL, AAAU, GLDM, GLDI, DGP

Silver ETFs: SLV, AGQ, PSLV, SIVR, ZSL, SLVO, DSLV, DBS, USV