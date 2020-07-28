He definitely has his work cut out for him. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has named Jim Lanzone as the new CEO of its flagship dating app Tinder as the coronavirus pandemic redefines the online dating industry.

Lanzone previously served as president and chief executive of CBS Interactive, as well as executive in residence at venture capital firm Benchmark Capital.

He'll join the company on Aug. 3, succeeding current Tinder CEO Elie Seidman, who is stepping down and returning to work with early-stage, venture-backed companies.

Match Group controls much of the Internet dating scene, with other properties like OkCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish.