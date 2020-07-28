Shares of mask makers are on watch today as a Georgia judge hears arguments in case brought by Governor Brian Kemp to stop the city of Atlanta from enforcing a mask mandate that is punishable by a fine or up to six months in jail.

The emergency motion asks the court to halt Atlanta's enforcement efforts while a lawsuit works its way through the courts, and marks the latest salvo in a clash over mask mandates.

Kemp, one of the first governors to ease statewide stay-at-home orders and business closures, claims that Atlanta's measure is more restrictive than a state order which "strongly encourages face coverings" but does not require them.

Related: Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT), Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI), Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

