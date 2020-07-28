Remington Arms has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years despite surging gun demand. It already went through the restructuring process in 2018, transferring ownership to investors including Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

What happened? The U.S. gunmaker is having trouble meeting requirements of its lenders, while some retailers have placed restrictions on gun sales after school shootings.

Remington had been searching for potential buyers and was in talks to sell itself out of bankruptcy to the Navajo Nation before negotiations collapsed in recent weeks, leaving the company without a lead bidder, or stalking horse.

Remington has also been trying to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the families of Sandy Hook victims related to the marketing of its guns. The case is scheduled to go on trial next year.