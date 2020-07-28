Harmony Biosciences has filed preliminary prospectus for $100M IPO, on Nasdaq under the symbol (HRMY)

Plymouth Meeting, PA-based commercial stage pharmaceutical company is developing therapies for narcolepsy and other CNS disorders.

The company's sole marketed product, WAKIX (pitolisant), was approved for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult patients with narcolepsy in August 2019.

The company expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial for EDS and cataplexy in pediatric patients in the 2H of 2021. It also plans to begin Phase 2 trials for EDS and other key symptoms in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome in the 2H of 2020 and in adult patients with myotonic dystrophy in the 1H of 2021.

Key financials: Net product sales of $19.8M in Q1 2020 and ~$6M in FY2019; Q1 2020 net loss declined 39% Y/Y to $38.9M. Cash and cash equivalents of $71.5M.