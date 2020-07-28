New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) reports Educational programs and services revenue declined 7.3% to $664.9M in FQ4, primarily due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which has caused challenges with regard to acquiring new customers in the quarter and a delay in student enrollments for summer and autumn classes.

The overseas test preparation business declined by ~52%, and the Overseas study consulting business grew by ~6% for the quarter.

Total student enrollments fell 6.2% Y/Y to ~2,585,600.

The total number of schools and learning centers grew +211 Y/Y to 1,465.

Gross margin down 500 bps to 51%; Non-GAAP operating margin rate -810 bps to 4.1%.

Total net revenues for 1Q21 is expected to be in the range of $911.2M-$953.5M (-15% to -11% Y/Y).

EDU -1.25% premarket.

Shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year.

Previously: New Oriental Education & Technology EPADS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 28)