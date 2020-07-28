It's going to be a busy fall season for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), according to well-known leakers iHacktu Pro and Komiya, who published the launch dates for every upcoming company product.

The late 2020 updates will begin on August 19 with a new iMac, AirPods Studio, HomePod 2 and HomePod Mini, followed by an event on September 8 that will unveil the iPhone 12 line, iPad, Apple Watch Series 6 and AirTags.

Another special event on October 27 will show off the Apple Silicon MacBook and MacBook Pro 13", iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K.

There's also big expectations for a renewed AirPower charging mat, and smaller wireless charger AirPower Mini, as well as Apple Glass - the reported augmented reality smart glasses.

