Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) reports organic revenue declined 33.9% and adjusted EPS fell 80.6% in Q2.

Performance Sensing net revenue decreased 40.2% to $358.21M and Sensing Solutions net revenue plunged 20% to $191.3M.

Europe revenues comprised 22.6% of total revenues and Americas revenues comprised 33.3% of total revenues.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate squeezed 1020 bps to 13%.

The company expects Q3 revenue to be in the range of $675M-$705M, adjusted operating income of $110M-$124M, net income of $60M-$74M and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.38-$0.46.

For 2H2020, the company expects to record total restructuring charges of $43M-$49M.

Previously: Sensata Technologies EPS beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (July 28)