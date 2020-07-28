Turf Design is a Chicago-based commercial interiors design house and maker of custom felt ceiling and wall solutions with annual revenues of ~$25.0M.

The acquisition strengthens AWI's (NYSE:AWI) design and manufacturing capabilities and broadens its portfolio of architectural specialties ceiling and wall solutions.

Turf will continue to operate from its current facilities and retain its company name, brands and organizational and go-to-market structures.

AWI funded the acquisition with available cash and its revolving credit facility.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Shares +2.35% premarket.

