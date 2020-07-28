Centene (CNC) Q2 results:

Revenues: $27,712M (+51.0%); Medicaid: $18,129M (+49.6%); Commercial: $4,136M (+6.8%); Medicare: $35,38M (+141.5%); Medicare PDP: $674M; Other: $1,235M (+37%).

Net Income: $1,206M (+143.6%); EPS: $2.05 (+73.7%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,410M (+151.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.40 (+79.1%).

CF Ops: $3,474M (+55.6%).

Health benefits ratio: 82.1% (-5.3%); Managed care membership of 24.6M (+64%).

The Q2 results benefited from lower medical utilization as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $109.0B-111.4B from $109.5B-111.9B, vs. consensus of $110.78B; EPS: $3.04-3.18 from $3.06-3.20; non-GAAP EPS: $4.76-4.96 (unch), compared to the average analyst expectation of $4.90.

