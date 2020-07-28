AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announces positive top line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, DAPA-CKD, evaluating the effect of Farxiga (dapagliflozin) on renal outcomes and cardiovascular mortality in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients with and without type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in a composite of worsening renal function or risk of death compared to placebo. All key secondary endpoints were also met.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

In March, the company announced the early termination of the trial due to "overwhelming" efficacy.