Futures pull back ahead of major earnings

"You need to understand that this week is about one thing and one thing only: It's about earnings. First time it's been like that in a while," CNBC's Jim Cramer declared, with Q2 results set to pour in.

Today, investors will hear how McDonald's, Pfizer, 3M, Raytheon Technologies, Starbucks and AMD fared during the coronavirus pandemic, and their expectations for the future.

U.S. stock index futures are 0.3% lower ahead of the big announcements, while gold and silver fall back as the precious metals rally loses some steam.

Much attention is also centering around a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve, while hopes for more help for the American economy are rising as Congress debates another stimulus package.