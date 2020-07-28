Futures remain lower as quarterly numbers roll in

Futures remain lower amid mixed results from the morning earnings deluge.

S&P futures are off 0.4% .

Looking at Dow components, McDonald's is down 2% as sales cratered. Pfizer is gaining 3% after it boosted the midpoint of guidance. 3M is down 3% , still unable to provide guidance.

Gold and silver are falling back as the precious metals rally loses some steam.

There's also premarket weakness in the Fab 5 megacaps, with only Facebook up slightly premarket.

Much attention is also centering around a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve, while hopes for more help for the American economy are rising as Congress debates another stimulus package.

Investors will also be on the lookout for any progress on negotiations in Congress over the next stimulus package.