Reflexis Systems (privately held) is a global market leader in retail task management and a recognized leader in workforce management.

The acquisition will expand Zebra’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) software portfolio.

Reflexis achieved sales of ~$66M in 2019, doubling over a 3-year period, with gross margin ~20% points higher than ZBRA.

Zebra expects to have an immaterial impact to earnings in year one and to be increasingly accretive beyond year one as the company scales the business.

Zebra to fund the $575M purchase price with a combination of cash on hand along with its credit facility.

The transaction to close by Q420.

