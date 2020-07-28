Osmotica (NASDAQ:OSMT) unit RVL Pharmaceuticals inks an agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co. granting the latter exclusive development and commercialization rights to RVL-1201 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, China and other Asian countries for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis (droopy eyelid) in adults.

Under the terms of the deal, OSMT will receive $25M upfront, up to $64M in milestones and royalties on net sales.

RVL-1201, approved by the FDA on July 8 under the brand name Upneeq, is a once-daily ophthalmic formulation (eye drop) of the decongestant oxymetazoline. The company says it is believed to selectively target the muscle that raises the upper eyelid (Müller’s muscle).