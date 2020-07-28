Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle shipments fell 59% in Q2 vs. -43% consensus. U.S. retail sales were down 27% Y/Y and EMEA retail sales were 30% lower.

Harley ended the quarter with cash of $3.9B vs. $925M a year ago.

Looking ahead, it is evaluating plans to exit some international markets.

The company also plans to rewire its product offering to more precisely match customer desires and to strengthen the value of its products.

CEO update: "A total rewire is necessary to make Harley-Davidson a high-performance company. Building on our strong brand legacy, we are reinvigorating our core profit driving business - powered by our strongest dealers, most exciting products and careful inventory management, while focusing on the most important opportunities for future expansion."

No formal guidance was issued due to the pandemic.

Shares of Harley up 1.09% premarket to $29.60.

