Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Q2 adjusted EPS of 35 cents falls short of the average analyst estimate of 43 cents and compares with 34 cents in Q1.

"As markets began to rebound in the second quarter, AUM increased to more than $1.1T," said President and CEO Marty Flanagan. "However, average AUM for the second quarter was lower than the prior quarter. Lower average AUM, combined with the mix shift into lower yielding products, negatively impacted revenues."

Q2 long-term net outflows of $14.2B vs. $19.1B in Q1; retail channel net outflows improved to $14.6B in Q2 vs. $30.3B in Q1.

Ending assets under management of $1.15T increased 8.7% during the quarter; average AUM fell 4.9% to $1.12T.

Q2 net revenue of $1.03B misses consensus of $1.04B and compares with $1.15B in Q1 and $1.03B in Q2 2019.

Q2 adjusted operating margin of 34.8% vs. 36.0% in Q1.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

