Altria (NYSE:MO) reinstates 2020 full-year earnings guidance based on a better understanding of COVID-19 impacts on adult tobacco consumer purchasing behavior and an additional quarter of ABI earnings contributions.

The company revises its full-year domestic cigarette industry adjusted decline rate to be in a range of 2%-3.5% from a range of 4%-6% based on better YTD industry performance and expectations for continued category resilience.

Altria sees 2020 EPS landing in a range of $4.21-$4.38 vs. $4.31 consensus. The mid-point of the range is below the consensus mark.

Shares of Altria are flat in premarket trading.

Previously: Altria EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 28)