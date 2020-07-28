Nano cap Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) jumps 46% premarket on increased volume in reaction to the publication of preclinical data on CiVax, its heat-stable subunit COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Immunogenicity studies showed both broad-spectrum antibody and cell-mediated rapid-onset immunity using the CoVaccine HT adjuvant. Antibody responses were detected within 14 days of the first shot.

The company there is no limit on the number of times a subunit vaccine and adjuvant can be used (unlike those with a virus vector), making it suitable for at-risk populations such as the elderly.

Development is ongoing.