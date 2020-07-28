"Profitable companies like Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) could no longer use legal breaks to drive their U.S. tax bills almost to zero under Joe Biden's proposal to increase and overhaul corporate taxes," writes the WSJ's Richard Rubin.

On top of higher tax rates, Biden would impose a "15% minimum tax" on profits reported to investors, which would raise $400B over a decade by the campaign's estimate, and $166B according to the Tax Policy Center.

"Vice President Biden has been clear that it’s absolutely unacceptable for some of the biggest companies in America, like Amazon, to pay next to nothing in taxes," campaign spokesman Michael Gwin declared, adding that the additional revenue would go toward infrastructure, clean energy and other priorities.

"@JoeBiden We pay every cent owed. You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon," Amazon tweeted back in March, after Biden called for the company to "pay its fair share."

More details? Besides the new minimum tax, Biden would set the corporate tax rate at 28%, up from 21%, and would increase taxes on U.S. companies' foreign income (a major revenue driver).

Biden's proposed policies, together with already scheduled tax increases, would drive the average federal tax rate that companies pay up to 26.1% from 14.1%, according to Cornerstone Macro, a Washington research firm.

Other companies that could be subject to the minimum tax include Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AT&T (NYSE:T) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), according to Zion Research Group.

Check out an analysis of Biden's tax proposals at the Tax Policy Center.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to join the separate political discussion.