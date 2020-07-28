WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) agrees to acquire an 85% ownership interest in the Tatanka Ridge Wind Farm under construction in South Dakota from Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) for $235M.

Avangrid Renewables is building the 56-wind turbine, 155 MW project, which is expected to reach commercial operation by early 2021.

In December 2018, Avangrid sold an 80% stake in the Coyote Ridge Wind Farm in South Dakota to WEC; the project reached commercial operation this year.

WEC recently raised Q2 earnings guidance after April and May sales volumes came in ahead of expectations.