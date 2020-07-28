Instagram making 'lucrative offers' to TikTok creators - WSJ

Earlier this month, news broke that Instagram's (NASDAQ:FB) Reels feature would roll out globally to take on TikTok (BDNCE).

WSJ sources say Instagram has made "lucrative offers" for popular TikTok creators to use Reels. The payments could total in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Facebook is planning on unveiling Reels next month.

TikTok recently launched a $200M creator fund to keep talent on its platform.

Instagram's outreach campaign comes as the Trump administration considers banning TikTok in the U.S. due to security concerns.