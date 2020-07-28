Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) posts a larger-than-expected Q2 loss on a 44% Y/Y decline in revenues. Reports adjusted EBITDA was negative $10.7M vs. positive $105.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Though revenue of ~$320M was above expectations.

Arch says its metallurgical segment shipped 1.3M tons of coking coal and achieved costs of $61.95/ton, despite the cost impact of customer deferral. The segment's cash margins declined to $14.22/ton ton, due principally due to both weaker prices and volumes.

Powder River Basin shipments declined significantly to 10.6M, as low natural gas prices and weak power demand eroded demand for domestic thermal coal. Plunging volumes contributed to a negative cash margin of $0.56/ton.

During the quarter, Arch eliminated ~200 positions at both its thermal segments. The restructuring is expected to result in annual cost savings of more than $40M.

The company has now reduced its combined corporate and thermal workforce by ~560 positions (~25%) over the past one year.

For 2020, sees capex of $270-$290M, compared to earlier guidance of $280-$300M.

The company says thermal markets will remain intensely challenging, and expects U.S. thermal demand to decline by more than 130M tons in 2020, following a nearly 100M ton decline in 2019.