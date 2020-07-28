Bernstein drops Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to an Underperform rating from Market Perform on its view that shares are overvalued at their current levels.

"Tesla's current valuation is mind-boggling - its EV has now matched Toyota and Volkswagen combined and is up nearly 500% in less than a year - unprecedented for a large cap stock outside of the tech bubble," writes analyst Tony Sacconaghi.

"Despite our relatively bullish stance on electric vehicle evolution, and structural advantages we believe Tesla may hold, we find it difficult to justify Tesla's current valuation even under our most bullish/imaginative scenarios," he adds.

Bernstein isn't the only cautious voice on Wall Street on Tesla.