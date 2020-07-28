Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will collaborate with Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCPK:VBIZF) to expand the reach of structure-based drug discovery via generating de novo crystal structures of high-value targets.

Under the terms of the agreement, Schrödinger will identify drug discovery targets with no current crystal structures in the public domain, including those that could be added to its internal pipeline. Viva will deploy x-ray crystallography to generate high-resolution structures with bound ligands. Schrödinger will then leverage its computational platform at scale to explore large portions of chemical space aimed at designing novel candidates for the targets.

Financial terms are not disclosed.