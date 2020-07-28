Pfizer (PFE) Q2 results:

Revenues: $11,801M (-11.0%); Biopharma: $9,795M (+3.8%); Upjohn: $2,006M (-32.5%).

Q2 revenues included a net unfavorable impact of ~$500M, or 4%, due to COVID-19.

Internal Medicine: $2,279M (+2%); Oncology: $2,647M (+18%); Hospital: $1,794M (-2%); Vaccines: $1,247M (-9%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,149M (-6%); Rare Disease: $681M (+31%).

Key Product Sales: Ibrance: $1,349M (+7%); Eliquis: $1,272M (+17%); Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13: $1,116M (-5%); Xeljanz: $635M (+4%); Enbrel: $337M (-20%); Xtandi alliance revenues: $266M (+32%); Chantix/Champix: $235M (-15%); Lyrica: $349M (-70%); Lipitor: $431M (+6%); Norvasc: $222M (+3%); Vyndaqel/Vyndamax: $277M; Inlyta: $195M (+87%).

Net Income: $3,426M (-32.1%); EPS: $0.61 (-31.5%); non-GAAP Net Income: $4,403M (-2.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.78 (-2.5%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $48.6B - 50.6B from $48.5B - 50.5B. The midpoint for analyst expectations was $48.7B; non-GAAP EPS: $2.85 - 2.95 from $2.82 - 2.92. The midpoint for analyst expectations was $2.83.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

