"Strong execution and cash flow in uncertain environment," reads a press release headline from 3M (NYSE:MMM), but investors don't appear to be buying the news.

Shares are off 3.2% in premarket trade after the company missed both earnings and revenue estimates for Q2. Adjusted earnings were $1.78 per share, a decline of 16.4% Y/Y, while sales fell 12.2% Y/Y to $7.2B and organic local-currency sales tumbled 13.1%.

The company's operating cash flow was $1.9B with adjusted free cash flow of $1.5B contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 149%.

"Due to the continued evolving and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3M is not able to estimate the full duration, magnitude and pace of recovery across its diverse end markets with reasonable accuracy. Therefore, 3M continues to believe it is prudent to not provide guidance."

See 3M's Q2 results and 3M Company 2020 Q2 Earnings Call Presentation.

On 3M's organic revenue shrinkage, see 3M: N95 Masks Alone Cannot Solve Its Growth Problem.