JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports a wider loss than anticipated for a quarter that saw revenue drop 89% Y/Y.

Revenue per available seat mile fell 32.2% to $0.0891 and load factor plunged to 33.8% from 86.0% a year ago.

Daily cash burn improved every month since April to reach under $8M at the end of June. The company ended the quarter with liquidity of $3.4B, including the CARES Act proceeds.

Looking ahead, JetBlue says volumes have increased since demand bottomed out in April, and during Q2 revenue broadly tracked to the L-shaped recovery forecast. "We expect demand trends will continue to be volatile and recovery will not be linear. Given the choppiness in demand, we will continue to take a conservative approach in planning capacity and forecasting revenue," notes COO Joanna Geraghty.

Shares of JetBlue are up 0.35% premarket to $10.26.

Previously: JetBlue Airways EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 28)