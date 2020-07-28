D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gains 2.0% in premarket trading after fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.72 soars past the average analyst estimate of $1.28 and increased from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The current quarter, though, includes an income tax benefit of $38.1M related to federal energy efficient homes tax credits that were retroactively reinstated earlier this year.

Q3 homebuilding revenue of $5.2B beat the $4.99B consensus and rose 11% Y/Y.

Homes closed in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, increased 10% Y/Y to 17,642 homes.

Q3 net sales orders rose 38% Y/Y to 21,519 homes and 35% in value to $6.3B.

Q3 cancellation rate of 22% increased from 20% a year earlier.

Sales order backlog of homes under contract at June 30, 2020 increased 41% Y/Y to 23,205 homes and 41% in value to $7.0B.

