The National Institute on Aging has awarded an undisclosed amount of money to resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) to fund a 60-subject randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot study evaluating oral small molecule RTB101 for COVID-19 post-exposure prophylaxis in adults at least 65 years old.

The study will recruit people who are asymptomatic but are SARS-CoV-2-positive via nasopharyngeal swab or have a household member with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.

According to the company, RTB101 is an oral, selective and potent TORC1 inhibitor that inhibits the phosphorylation of multiple targets downstream of TORC1. Inhibition of TORC1 has been observed to extend lifespan and healthspan in aging preclinical species and improve the function of aging organ systems, including the immune system and central nervous system, suggesting potential benefits in several aging-related diseases.

In late May, it launched a study assessing RTB101 in nursing home residents.