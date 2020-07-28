DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) inks a multi-year content and marketing deal with the PGA to become known as the first "Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR."

By becoming the first to join the PGA's Official Betting Operator program, DraftKings will have rights in the U.S. to use PGA Tour trademarks, rights to advertise within tour media and tour partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing DraftKings' Sportsbook solution to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets.

DraftKings investors were rattled a bit yesterday by news of MLB game cancellations due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Miami Marlins might focus today on the 100% negative testing rates from the NHL and MLS. For MLS, that makes five days in a row of over 800 tests of players and personnel all being negative.

DKNG +1.34% premarket to $35.59

Source: Press Release